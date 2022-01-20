One-Owner 1967 Pontiac GTO Found in Massachusetts Barn After 43 Years, Very Original

Pontiac produced close to 82,000 GTOs for the model year 1967, and obviously, the hardtop was the most commonly ordered body style with over 65,000 units.
The convertible was the runner-up in terms of production numbers with approximately 9,500 cars, while the sports coupe was the rarest for this model year with around 7,000 units.
But as far as this 1967 GTO is concerned, there’s something else that truly sets it apart from the rest of the crowd. The car was originally ordered by Curtis Whiting when he was still in high school, so it comes as a very high optioned model with almost everything you could find for this model year.
In other words, the GTO rolled off the assembly lines with the 400 HO, Rally II wheels (the dealership was specifically requested to replace the original Rally I model installed by Pontiac), a Custom Sports wood steering wheel, headrests, Rally gauge cluster, disk brakes, and so much more.
And the cool factor of this GTO doesn’t stop here.
The vehicle spent no less than 43 years parked in a dark barn in Massachusetts, and judging by its current shape, the storage conditions have been just right for such a classic car.
This is because the rust really doesn’t seem to be a problem this time, with the engine under the hood possibly locked up from sitting.
eBay seller nickypotata says this GTO is a one-owner survivor still flexing the original paint, interior, and engine. The original transmission is currently in the trunk, as someone apparently installed a new unit for some reason that hasn’t been disclosed.
Obviously, this 1967 Pontiac GTO is truly a rare find and given it survived for such a long time parked in a barn, it’s impressive to see the car coming in such a solid shape.
On the other hand, this doesn’t mean everything on this GTO is stellar. It is not, so the car needs a full restoration to rebecome the shiny diamond it totally deserves to be. The GTO comes with a $25,250 fixed price, but the seller is also accepting other offers.
