1967 Pontiac GTO Convertible Was Parked in a Barn When the Roof Collapsed, Quite a Fighter

While finding a 1967 Pontiac GTO to restore isn’t necessarily mission impossible, what’s much harder is getting your hands on a model that isn’t already a wreck.
The GTO that we have here was this close to becoming just a useless pile of metal after the roof of the barn where it was parked ended up collapsing. The car was trapped under the roof, and while the GTO ended up suffering some damage, there’s nothing impossible to fix.
The owner of the Pontiac says on Craigslist that this incident affected the top frame and caused small dents in the left front fender and the right rear quarter panel. Everything should be easy to repair, they claim, though you should still inspect the car in person to better determine its condition.
The story of this GTO is as simple as it could be: it was purchased specifically to be restored, but the owner is now searching for someone else to do the whole thing, despite already getting lots of parts to help with the project.
The car is a true GTO (VIN 242 – between 1966 and 1971, the GTO was sold as a standalone series, and all models came with this code to separate them from the rest of the Pontiac models), though it no longer comes with the original engine under the hood.
The owner says in charge of getting the car moving is now a 400 (6.5-liter) that came out of a 1967 full-size Pontiac, and while it’s starting and running properly, the vehicle isn’t by any means road-worthy.
However, this 1967 GTO convertible has already received plenty of fixes, but a full restoration is still the only way to go anyway. There’s some occasional rust here and there, but at the end of the day, it looks to be a very solid candidate for a restomod.
It goes without saying that a GTO whose restoration has already been jumpstarted doesn’t come cheap. And this one really doesn’t, as it can be yours today for $24,000.
The owner of the Pontiac says on Craigslist that this incident affected the top frame and caused small dents in the left front fender and the right rear quarter panel. Everything should be easy to repair, they claim, though you should still inspect the car in person to better determine its condition.
The story of this GTO is as simple as it could be: it was purchased specifically to be restored, but the owner is now searching for someone else to do the whole thing, despite already getting lots of parts to help with the project.
The car is a true GTO (VIN 242 – between 1966 and 1971, the GTO was sold as a standalone series, and all models came with this code to separate them from the rest of the Pontiac models), though it no longer comes with the original engine under the hood.
The owner says in charge of getting the car moving is now a 400 (6.5-liter) that came out of a 1967 full-size Pontiac, and while it’s starting and running properly, the vehicle isn’t by any means road-worthy.
However, this 1967 GTO convertible has already received plenty of fixes, but a full restoration is still the only way to go anyway. There’s some occasional rust here and there, but at the end of the day, it looks to be a very solid candidate for a restomod.
It goes without saying that a GTO whose restoration has already been jumpstarted doesn’t come cheap. And this one really doesn’t, as it can be yours today for $24,000.