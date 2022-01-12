This 1965 Pontiac GTO Royal Bobcat Is Restored Muscle Car Perfection

Originally produced from 1963 to 1974, the GTO is Pontiac's most iconic and recognizable car. It was beautiful, it came with big V8 power, and spawned a few special iterations that have grown into expensive collectibles.
No, I'm not talking about "The Judge," even though it's one of the most desirable GTOs out there. This story is about the Royal Bobcat, the meanest GTO ever built. And the car you're about to see below is probably the cleanest GTO Bobcat in existence.
Showcased by the folks over at YouTube's "Horsepower Warehouse," this 1965 Pontiac GTO went through a thorough restoration and presents itself as a Concours-ready classic. The shiny dark red paint and chrome trim are backed by a stunning interior with cream upholstery, while the engine bay is so clean you could eat off the block.
Of course, the engine is one of the most important details here, as this GTO isn't powered by a run-of-the-mill 389-cubic-inch (6.4-liter) V8. While it started life as a 389, this powerplant was stroked to 421 cubic inches (6.9 liters) and upgraded beyond the standard Tri-Power's rating of 335 horsepower.
How powerful, you ask? Well, there's no specific info, but it's safe to say it cranks out more than 400 horsepower. Enough to compete with the iconic COPO and Yenko Camaros, as well as other high-power muscle cars of the era. And the 421 V8 sounds mean too. The exhaust sound footage at the four-minute mark will blow you away.
If you're not familiar with Royal Bobcat-tuned Pontiacs, these were forged by Ace Wilson Jr. at his Pontiac dealership in Royal Oak, Michigan. An avid race fan and Pontiac enthusiast, he began creating beefed-up muscle cars in 1959 with GM's blessing.
His Pontiacs started winning at the drag strip in 1960 and dominated national events through 1963. When Pontiac decided to withdraw from racing that year, Royal Pontiac began selling tuned streetcars.
As the GTO became a popular choice among muscle car enthusiasts, Royal Pontiac sales soared to the point where the dealership delivered more than 1,000 Bobcat conversion kits in 1966.
GTO Royal Bobcats are becoming increasingly valuable nowadays, with auction prices usually going past the $100,000 mark (depending on condition and documentation). This 1965 Pontiac is definitely one of the most expensive ones. Check it out in the video below.
