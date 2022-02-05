Porsche Taycan Drag Races Lucid Air, Both Are Unnervingly Quick

Arguably the closest alternative to the Tesla Model S Plaid, the Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance isn’t as quick as the MSP over the quarter mile. Be that as it may, the dual-motor electric sedan wipes the floor with the most performance-oriented Porsche Taycan available to order today.
Brooks Weisblat of DragTimes had the opportunity of testing both over the quarter mile from a dig and a roll, and the first word that springs to mind is why. The Lucid is rocking 1,111 horsepower on full song, loads of torque, and hits 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in a scant 2.5 seconds.
The German challenger also happens to be a dual-motor sedan, but it’s rocking “merely” 750 horsepower with the overboost function turned on. Porsche quotes 2.6 seconds with bone-stock rubber shoes, which is pretty darn impressive for a car that weighs 5,300 pounds (2,404 kilograms). The Air tips the scales at 5,236 pounds (2,375 kilograms), and even though it’s the crème de la crème, it costs $169k compared to $185k for the Turbo S.
Another huge difference between the Lucid and Porsche concerns the drivetrain. The Dream Edition Performance features a fixed-gear setup that’s limited to 168 miles per hour (270 kilometers per hour). The Autobahn-blasting rival benefits from a two-speed gearbox at the rear axle geared for acceleration in first and high-speed efficiency in second. Give it the beans, and you will quickly top 161 miles per hour (260 kilometers per hour).
Now, why would anyone care about this unfair quarter-mile showdown?
“Who said racing has to be fair? If we have access to the three most powerful electric cars ever made, we might as well race and compare them,” said Brooks Weisblat, which is factually incorrect if you remember the likes of the Lotus Evija, Aspark Owl, and the Rimac Nevera. “Who knows, maybe it will trigger an update from Porsche to add some more power to the Turbo S.”
