Finally, a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk That We Can All Afford

If you’re going to spend a small fortune on a potent high-rider, then why not aim for the top of the list? Depending on the budget, there are several models available, including the famous Lamborghini Urus, Bentley Bentayga Speed, and the new Aston Martin DBX707.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is a worthy opponent to their likes, and if you know where to look, then you could land a properly maintained example for a decent amount of money.
Assuming that you have found that perfect copy to love and cherish for years to come, you will enjoy no less than 707 hp and 645 lb-ft (875 Nm) of torque. The Grand Cherokee Trackhawk packs a whining 6.2-liter V8 engine, which rockets it to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.5 seconds from a standstill, and up to 180 mph (290 kph).
Now that you know what you’re missing by staying clear of the blue-collar Jeep that can give exotics a run for their money, let’s move on to the real reason behind this story, which is a used 2018 unit, found in Dallas, Texas. Well, ‘used’ is too big a word to describe it, because what you see is literally what you get, namely the shell of what used to be a Trackhawk, according to the Copart listing.
Naturally, the vendor did not say anything other than ‘stripped’ when it comes to this once potent super SUV, which does not even feature a roof anymore. Still, judging by the pictures accompanying the ad, it wasn’t involved in a horrific crash, and fire didn’t ruin it either. Thus, your guess is as good as ours when it comes to popping the ‘how’ and 'why' questions, and if you dare buy it, we reckon you could turn it into a coffee table of some sorts, or perhaps a sculpture, if you know your way around art.
