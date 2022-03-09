1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 Is Unmolested, Still Running, Surprisingly Cool

The Chevelle SS became a series of its own back in 1966, but Chevrolet eventually changed its mind once again, so three years later, it relegated the model to an option package for the standard Chevelle.
However, this doesn’t necessarily mean the SS lost its cool factor. It didn’t, and the convertible someone has recently posted online shows exactly why the car was so successful in the late ‘60s.
Before reading the following lines, you should just go check the photos included in the gallery. A few clicks on the pics should convince anyone this isn’t a typical Chevelle SS but a 1969 example that has always been treated right.
eBay seller john0600 claims the car is very unmolested, which in theory means it should be mostly original in almost every regard. We know this is true as far as the engine is concerned, as the Chevelle SS is still fitted with the matching-numbers 396 that was installed from the factory.
The big-block develops 325 horsepower, and it is paired with a 400 Turbo transmission. The powertrain starts and runs just right, so if you’re interested in a daily driver, this Chevelle SS is fully capable of providing you with that experience.
On the other hand, given its current condition, this Chevelle SS would better fit someone’s collection, especially since everything is working, including the power top and the power windows.
The car clearly requires minor TLC here and there, but at a quick inspection based on the provided photos, there’s nothing that an easy resolution shouldn’t be able to fix.
At the end of the day, this Chevelle SS is quite a rare find, and the hefty price tag shouldn’t by any means be a surprise. The bidding has reached $55,000, but the reserve is yet to be met. If you want to buy the car without a fight, just be ready to pay $69,500 for it.
Before reading the following lines, you should just go check the photos included in the gallery. A few clicks on the pics should convince anyone this isn’t a typical Chevelle SS but a 1969 example that has always been treated right.
eBay seller john0600 claims the car is very unmolested, which in theory means it should be mostly original in almost every regard. We know this is true as far as the engine is concerned, as the Chevelle SS is still fitted with the matching-numbers 396 that was installed from the factory.
The big-block develops 325 horsepower, and it is paired with a 400 Turbo transmission. The powertrain starts and runs just right, so if you’re interested in a daily driver, this Chevelle SS is fully capable of providing you with that experience.
On the other hand, given its current condition, this Chevelle SS would better fit someone’s collection, especially since everything is working, including the power top and the power windows.
The car clearly requires minor TLC here and there, but at a quick inspection based on the provided photos, there’s nothing that an easy resolution shouldn’t be able to fix.
At the end of the day, this Chevelle SS is quite a rare find, and the hefty price tag shouldn’t by any means be a surprise. The bidding has reached $55,000, but the reserve is yet to be met. If you want to buy the car without a fight, just be ready to pay $69,500 for it.