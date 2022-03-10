1969 Plymouth Road Runner Fights for Another Chance After 30 Years in Hiding

The production of the Road Runner for the 1969 model year exceeded 84,500 units, and unsurprisingly, the hardtop accounted for the lion’s share.
When it comes to engines, the 383 (6.2-liter) with a 4-barrel carburetor, also known as 383-4, was the most popular choice, as it was installed on over 45,000 units. Over 24,000 of these cars were fitted with automatic transmissions.
The Road Runner in the pictures here rolled off the assembly lines with the same engine but using a manual gearbox, and as you can tell with a few clicks on the photos in the gallery, it’s now in a challenging condition requiring a full restoration.
This is clearly a project car that needs fixes in almost every single department, and the V8 under the hood no longer starts and runs. eBay seller andurh_19 says the engine doesn’t turn over, so right now, the only way to figure out if there’s any life left in this V8 is to check it in person together with a good mechanic.
The Road Runner is still complete, but it goes without saying some parts would need to be completely replaced. The trunk, for example, looks nearly compromised, and the front floors seem to require intensive patching as well.
The car was running 30 years ago before it ended up on the side of the road, but obviously, the long time of sitting has turned it into a challenging project that not many people would be willing to give another chance to.
The Plymouth is being sold as part of a no-reserve auction, so the bidder who sends the top offer can take the car home. At the time of writing, the bidding is only a little over $3,500, but with 6 days remaining until the auction ends, there’s a chance the price goes up significantly.
