This 1969 Chevrolet Impala SS Used Not One, But Two L72 Engines During Its Life

The L72 big block engine was one of the most important powerplants offered by Chevrolet for its cars back in the 1960s. It was launched in 1966 and used on the Corvette, but also on the Chevelle and Camaro as a COPO offering. Chevy’s full-sized models, the Impala, Bel Air, and Biscayne got it too.

15 photos