This 1967 Chevrolet El Camino Hides a Questionable Change, Conversion Not Complete

The El Camino is quite a popular nameplate for people in the restomod business, and to be honest, some of the custom contraptions I’ve seen lately are indeed mind-blowing.
Of course, the quality of a restomod depends on a very long list of factors, starting with the condition of the project vehicle in the first place.
This is why the 1967 El Camino that I recently came across on eBay seems to deserve a look.
The truck obviously doesn’t come in tip-top shape, but this is what helps it qualify as a project model in the first place. And in many ways, its challenging shape guarantees a lower selling price.
But what’s even more important is that, at least at first glance, the Chevrolet El Camino seems to tick most of the right boxes for a restomod candidate.
In addition to the overall solid shape (despite the rust that needs to be dealt with as soon as possible), the El Camino is an original AC model, and even better, all the parts are still there.
The drivetrain, however, comes with some questionable tidbits.
Seller fishingjim799 says this El Camino was born with a 327 (5.3-liter) four-barrel unit under the hood and paired with an automatic transmission. However, a previous owner decided to go for a change that doesn’t make much sense without knowing further info, as they wanted to install a manual transmission. The clutch pedal was installed, but no further work has been done beyond this point.
Most likely, the switch to a manual gearbox was also part of a restomod, but the quality of the work doesn’t seem to be top-notch anyway. So right now, the El Camino comes without a transmission.
Sold as part of a no-reserve auction, which means the highest bidder will take the truck home, the El Camino has already attracted the attention of several people online. The top offer is $2,700, with the bidding set to come to an end in 4 days.
