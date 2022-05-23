1967 Chevrolet El Camino Barn Find Spent 40 Years in Dry Storage, Selling at No Reserve

The El Camino is very often a great choice for a restomod, but on the other hand, there are people out there who’d be willing to spend big bucks on an all-original model as well.
This 1967 example is somewhere in between, as the pickup still retains part of the factory equipment it came with, including the engine, but it has already been upgraded with a bunch of custom components.
Very important to know is this El Camino spent no more, no less than 40 years in storage. That’s right, the pickup hasn’t moved a single inch in over four decades, but now it’s back, hoping that someone would be willing to complete the restoration started by the current owner.
Apparently, the man who started the overhaul of this El Camino believes he’s too old to finish the project, even though he obviously did a terrific job so far. The Chevy looks pretty great, and the bed, for instance, has been blasted and rust-proofed.
In fact, the rust isn’t necessarily a major concern on this El Camino, though it has already shown up here and there. In 99 percent of the cases, however, it’s only on the surface, so getting rid of the rust shouldn’t be too difficult anyway.
While no information has been offered on the current health of the engine, we do know it’s a 327 (5.3-liter) V8, and given the overall condition of the El Camino, there’s a chance it’s running as well.
Probably the best news about this barn find is that it’s selling at no reserve. In other words, the highest bidder can take it home and finish the restoration, and of course, this has already caught the attention of plenty of people out there.
The digital fight is currently underway, with the top offer in the auction started by seller michcorvet now sitting at a little over $3,000.
Very important to know is this El Camino spent no more, no less than 40 years in storage. That’s right, the pickup hasn’t moved a single inch in over four decades, but now it’s back, hoping that someone would be willing to complete the restoration started by the current owner.
Apparently, the man who started the overhaul of this El Camino believes he’s too old to finish the project, even though he obviously did a terrific job so far. The Chevy looks pretty great, and the bed, for instance, has been blasted and rust-proofed.
In fact, the rust isn’t necessarily a major concern on this El Camino, though it has already shown up here and there. In 99 percent of the cases, however, it’s only on the surface, so getting rid of the rust shouldn’t be too difficult anyway.
While no information has been offered on the current health of the engine, we do know it’s a 327 (5.3-liter) V8, and given the overall condition of the El Camino, there’s a chance it’s running as well.
Probably the best news about this barn find is that it’s selling at no reserve. In other words, the highest bidder can take it home and finish the restoration, and of course, this has already caught the attention of plenty of people out there.
The digital fight is currently underway, with the top offer in the auction started by seller michcorvet now sitting at a little over $3,000.