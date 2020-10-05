3D Printing the Moon Base Could Start with ICON Olympus Project

5 2021 Chrysler “Grand Caravan” Is Actually the Voyager with a Different Badge

4 1997 Dodge Copperhead Was Supposed to Be the Poor Man's Viper

1 1958 Imperial Barn Find Has Been Off the Road for Half a Century

More on this:

This 1966 Chrysler 300 Was Found in a Barn, Then Hit a Tree, Still Looks Great

1966 was a big year for Chrysler 300, as it was the point when the American manufacturer decided to give up on the letter series and stick with the non-letter models that previously made their debut in 1962. 17 photos



The base engine was a 383ci (6.3-liter) V8, and the lineup came with a choice of two transmissions, 3-speed automatic and 4-speed manual.



What you’re looking at is a 1966 Chrysler 300 powered by the 383 engine, recently saved from a barn, according to the new owner that’s now selling it on eBay.



At first glance, the 300 looks in pretty good shape, although there are obvious signs of rust here and there. The good news, however, is that the engine turns over, though it doesn’t start, so the new owner will have to take care of this if they want to restore the car.



The vehicle is 95 percent complete, the seller claims, and the body seems in a surprising condition, especially for a model that was manufactured so many years ago. There’s no physical damage on this 300, other than a small dent on the back that was caused when the car, after being transported from the barn where it was found, fell off the trailer when being unloaded, eventually stopping in a tree. It’s all because the braking system failed, which is something that’s not necessarily surprising since the car was built 54 years ago.



The odometer indicates 89,000 miles (143,231 km), and the car comes with all the records, the service books, and other original documents.



There’s a good chance this handsome Chrysler 300 ends up being sold at a really reasonable price, as the car is being auctioned off on The ’66 Chrysler 300 was offered in three body styles, namely 2-door convertible and hardtop, with the latter also available with a 4-door configuration.The base engine was a 383ci (6.3-liter) V8, and the lineup came with a choice of two transmissions, 3-speed automatic and 4-speed manual.What you’re looking at is a 1966 Chrysler 300 powered by the 383 engine, recently saved from a barn, according to the new owner that’s now selling it on eBay.At first glance, the 300 looks in pretty good shape, although there are obvious signs of rust here and there. The good news, however, is that the engine turns over, though it doesn’t start, so the new owner will have to take care of this if they want to restore the car.The vehicle is 95 percent complete, the seller claims, and the body seems in a surprising condition, especially for a model that was manufactured so many years ago. There’s no physical damage on this 300, other than a small dent on the back that was caused when the car, after being transported from the barn where it was found, fell off the trailer when being unloaded, eventually stopping in a tree. It’s all because the braking system failed, which is something that’s not necessarily surprising since the car was built 54 years ago.The odometer indicates 89,000 miles (143,231 km), and the car comes with all the records, the service books, and other original documents.There’s a good chance this handsome Chrysler 300 ends up being sold at a really reasonable price, as the car is being auctioned off on eBay , and the highest bid at the time of writing is a little over $2,100. The car can be checked out live in Missouri.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.