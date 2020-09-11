The CLR Kayak Folds Down to a Backpack, Is Incredibly Light

5 1963 Chrysler Imperial “Barn Find” Is Why the Demolition Derby Ban Makes Sense

4 2021 Chrysler “Grand Caravan” Is Actually the Voyager with a Different Badge

3 1997 Dodge Copperhead Was Supposed to Be the Poor Man's Viper

More on this:

1958 Imperial Barn Find Has Been Off the Road for Half a Century

Chrysler launched the stand-alone Imperial brand as a luxury series back in 1955, and the lineup already reached the second generation only two years later. 16 photos



The barn find that we have here was saved from Texas, and it is powered by the original 392 Hemi V8, which according to the owner, started correctly when some gas was poured into the carburetor.



According to a post on



It still has plenty of original parts, including the electric windows, the stereo, the steering, and the factory gauge cluster.



“We believe that the vehicle was originally blue with a blue interior,” the folks over at Affordable Classics, the garage that’s selling the car, explain in their Craigslist post.



The good news for anyone who plans to restore the car and bring it back in tip-top shape is that the Imperial also comes with a series of spare parts.



Judging from the photos that you can also see in the gallery here, the Imperial does show its age, but on the other hand, it’s still in a condition that’s rather impressive given the car has been produced no less than 62 years ago.



And what’s more, it’s not super-expensive either, as such a barn find that’s fully restored could end up costing a small fortune. In the current shape, the car can be yours for $22,550, and it’s parked in San Diego should you want to check it out live. The new Imperial, which was manufactured by Chrysler in Detroit, was offered in four different versions, namely 2-door hardtop and convertible and 4-door sedan and hardtop. The series was available with a choice of three different engines, all of them V8 units: 392 ci (6.4-liter) Hemi V8, 413 ci (6.8-liter) Wedge V8, and 440 ci (7.2-liter) Wedge V8.The barn find that we have here was saved from Texas, and it is powered by the original 392 Hemi V8, which according to the owner, started correctly when some gas was poured into the carburetor.According to a post on Craigslist , the car has been off the road since the late ‘60s or the early ‘70s, so it obviously comes with occasional rust here and there.It still has plenty of original parts, including the electric windows, the stereo, the steering, and the factory gauge cluster.“We believe that the vehicle was originally blue with a blue interior,” the folks over at Affordable Classics, the garage that’s selling the car, explain in their Craigslist post.The good news for anyone who plans to restore the car and bring it back in tip-top shape is that the Imperial also comes with a series of spare parts.Judging from the photos that you can also see in the gallery here, the Imperial does show its age, but on the other hand, it’s still in a condition that’s rather impressive given the car has been produced no less than 62 years ago.And what’s more, it’s not super-expensive either, as such a barn find that’s fully restored could end up costing a small fortune. In the current shape, the car can be yours for $22,550, and it’s parked in San Diego should you want to check it out live.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.