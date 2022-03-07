This 1965 Chevrolet Impala Survived the Test of Time, Good News Under the Hood

Bringing a project car back to the road isn’t by any means easy, especially if the vehicle in question comes in a rather tough shape that doesn’t allow for simple fixes.
This 1965 Chevrolet Impala, however, promises an otherwise smooth road from the project car condition to a beautifully restored legend, especially as it comes with a solid body and a working engine.
That’s right, this Impala still sports the original 327 (5.3-liter) V8 under the hood, and the seller says on Craigslist it continues to start and run properly.
1965 was Impala’s best year in history. Seven years after its debut as the top-of-the-line Bel Air option, the Impala became the first car in the United States to sell more than 1 million units in a single year. And the model we have here is one of those examples that made such an accomplishment possible.
The seller explains the four-door hardtop comes with good pans, but of course, you should still go check everything in person. The trunk, in particular, is apparently in very good shape, and this is rather surprising given it’s typically one of the parts that are most often invaded by rust.
The transmission is the one that requires a bunch of fixes, we’re being told, as the Impala has been sitting for years before getting out to search for a new home.
Whether or not this Impala will end up back on the road is something that remains to be seen, but at first glance, it looks to tick many of the boxes for a solid restoration candidate.
The price isn’t as high as you’d expect it to be, though, on the other hand, this Impala isn’t very affordable either. The owner expects to get $5,600 for their Impala, and no other offers and trades are apparently accepted.
That’s right, this Impala still sports the original 327 (5.3-liter) V8 under the hood, and the seller says on Craigslist it continues to start and run properly.
1965 was Impala’s best year in history. Seven years after its debut as the top-of-the-line Bel Air option, the Impala became the first car in the United States to sell more than 1 million units in a single year. And the model we have here is one of those examples that made such an accomplishment possible.
The seller explains the four-door hardtop comes with good pans, but of course, you should still go check everything in person. The trunk, in particular, is apparently in very good shape, and this is rather surprising given it’s typically one of the parts that are most often invaded by rust.
The transmission is the one that requires a bunch of fixes, we’re being told, as the Impala has been sitting for years before getting out to search for a new home.
Whether or not this Impala will end up back on the road is something that remains to be seen, but at first glance, it looks to tick many of the boxes for a solid restoration candidate.
The price isn’t as high as you’d expect it to be, though, on the other hand, this Impala isn’t very affordable either. The owner expects to get $5,600 for their Impala, and no other offers and trades are apparently accepted.