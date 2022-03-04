1966 Chevrolet Impala Previously Driven by a NASCAR Team Owner Is a Perfect 10

Some Impalas look better than others, and it goes without saying that collectors out there are willing to spend big bucks on cars that come with everything original and flex a perfect 10 condition.
This 1966 example previously owned by Larry McClure seems to be one of the models that are likely to find a new home in just a matter of days, especially as it exhibits an impressive shape overall.
Let’s start with what the eyes can see and tell you this Impala looks just like a new car, all thanks to a restoration process that has been completed quite recently.
While we don’t know how original everything continues to be on this Chevrolet, the vehicle is said to be running properly, and this isn’t by any means a surprise given it has already been restored.
The previous owner was none other than Larry McLure, and we’re pretty sure NASCAR fans might find this Impala even more appealing. McClure and his business partner Tim Morgan owned Morgan-McClure, the NASCAR team that completed 703 races and recorded 14 wins.
eBay seller jomanduc0, however, hasn’t provided any information on the engine under the hood, and while we know everything’s running, we have no clue if the V8 inside is still original or not.
The ’66 Impala was available with a 250 (4.0-liter) six-cylinder developing 155 horsepower as the base offering, while the first V8 on the list was the famous 283 (4.7-liter) with 195 horsepower. The same engine could also be ordered with a four-barrel carburetor and 220 horsepower, though the more powerful units included the 327 (5.3-liter) and the 396 (6.5-liter).
The almighty engine for this model year was the 427 (7.0-liter) with 390 horsepower.
This Impala isn’t necessarily as expensive as you’d expect it to be. The bidding hasn’t attracted too many people, with the top offer at the time of writing being only a little over $20,000. The auction is set to come to an end in less than 3 days.
