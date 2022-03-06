All-Original 1962 Chevrolet Impala Sitting on Private Property Shouldn't Go Unnoticed

The 1962 Impala was offered with the very same base engine options as its predecessors, and it all started with the 235 (3.8-liter) six-cylinder developing 135 horsepower.
While for many this was an engine that turned the handsome Impala into nothing more than a grocery-getter, most customers who ordered this configuration picked it simply because they wanted a more economical choice.
Of course, Chevrolet offered plenty of other V8 options, but this doesn’t necessarily mean a six-cylinder Impala isn’t worth our love.
It is, and the 1962 model that someone has recently posted on Craigslist looks to be the kind of car that should totally return to the road ASAP.
The listing doesn’t include too many details, but on the other hand, it’s not hard to figure out the vehicle has probably been sitting for quite some time. The odometer also seems to suggest the same, as it currently shows 56,000 miles (90,000 km) – though we don’t know if this is the original mileage or not.
However, the seller claims the car is entirely original, and based on the photos, we can figure out the interior comes in a very clean condition. If anything, the body should be thoroughly inspected by any potential buyer, especially because we have no clue just how long this Impala has spent under the clear sky.
The good news is the car still runs and drives, so the six-cylinder under the hood continues to flex a very solid condition.
There are no major signs of rust, but as we said, the lack of specifics and the rather small photo gallery mean an interested buyer has no other option than to go check the car in person.
This Impala wouldn’t sell cheap (and this once again proves it comes in a good condition). The seller expects to get $10,000 for it, though some other offers would also be considered.
