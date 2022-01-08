This 1962 Ferrari 250 GTE Makes Weird Chevy Small-Block V8 Noises

More on this:

1 Forza Horizon 5 Series 3 Update Is Here, Check Out All the New Cars

2 New Ferrari Hypercar Prototype Sighting Gives More Questions Than Answers

3 Satin Lambo Urus With Yellow Tricks Is Not Way Subtler Than Lil Baby's Forgiato SF90

4 Albert Pujols Adds New Ride Days After Getting a Ferrari, This Time a Porsche GT3 RS

5 1998 Porsche 911 GT2 Evo 2 Is as Rare as It Gets, Probably Costs a Fortune