This 1-of-1 Lamborghini Countach in Tahiti Blue Looks Bananas

For car lovers with a classic taste for elegance, style, and authenticity, the second week of March marks Amelia Island's Concours d’Elegance. The charitable event graced by car lovers and automotive connoisseurs started on Thursday March 3 and ends on Sunday March 6 at the Ritz-Carlton Amelia Island in Florida.
John Temerian of Curated TV and his team are preparing five cars that will be part of the event - three of them being Lamborghinis.
Lamborghini plays a big part in automotive history, with the first models debuting in the mid-1960s. Temerian and the crew have some spectacular models showcasing at the Amelia 2022, including a 1-of-1 Lamborghini Countach.
There’s a reason the Lamborghini Countach is one of the most liked cars in the world. Its iconic design set the stage for the modern supercars we have today. Its obnoxious racy design, widebody, and potent V12 defined a new car segment - the modern supercars.
Temerian reveals a 1-of-1 never-before-seen 25th anniversary Lamborghini Countach at the back of the garage. It is one of the last cars produced. This Countach is the only unit specced in Tahiti B,lue with a bright-red interior.
Temerian admits it is one of the craziest specs he has seen on any other Countach, and that surprisingly blends so well.
There are only four units of the Countach made in 1985, but this unit is the only one with a bright-red interior. Perhaps the most remarkable thing about this car is that it will be featured for the first time in public at the 2022 Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance.
The original owner got it new, never titled, never registered with 187 miles. It’s a European spec engine (downdraft), making it a unique time capsule on American soil.
Other vehicles they will showcase at the event include a 1,000 miles Lamborghini LM002 aka the Rambo Lambo in original paint, and a Lamborghini Diablo GT.
Bill Warner, a businessman, Road & Track Magazine writer, and photographer, founded the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance in 1996. It was an effort to bring together northeast classic car enthusiasts in Florida.
