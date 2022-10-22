The Second-Cheapest Used Car for Sale on eBay Is a Chrysler 300, Care to Make It Yours?

Why is that, you ask? Because we already covered the cheapest one. It’s the same 2001 Ford F-150 XLT that we wrote about in August, and it is still listed for $800. Guess no one found it good enough to make it theirs, and who can blame them; after all, it is one beat-up example.
Speaking of beat-up, the pictured Chrysler 300 is not that far behind. Some body panels do not line up the way they did back in the day, the lighting units need some love, and likely so do other parts that we cannot see in the images shared by the vendor in the ad here. The used car dealer responsible for finding it a new home has other vehicles in its portfolio that they’re looking to part ways with. Some may be bland, but others are truly head-turning, like the Mercedes-Maybach S 650, Lamborghini Murcielago, Ferrari Portofino, Rolls-Royce Ghost, and Alpina B7.
Made in 2010, the Chrysler 300 in question packs the base engine, a 2.7-liter V6. Surely you did not expect a HEMI V8 under that long hood, did you? The mill was originally rated at 190 hp and 190 lb-ft (258 Nm) of torque, but over the last 12 years, it has lost some ponies. Everything is transferred to the rear wheels via an automatic transmission, and if you were wondering how fast it is to 62 mph (100 kph), you shouldn’t. That’s because it takes forever to hit the mark or a little over 11 seconds as per the official data. Top speed was rated at 130 mph (209 kph), and on average, it returned 21.8 mpg (10.8 l/100 km).
Chrysler 300 needs a new engine, so now you know why it is on the cheap side. How cheap are we talking about? Try $995, and we reckon that if your negotiation skills are high, you might drop it even more. And you can always play the ‘dead engine’ card, not to mention other flaws that you might find in person.
To see it in the flesh, you will have to take a trip to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. And if you do, then feel free to send us some images of the interior, too, because the vendor couldn’t be bothered with this part, at the time of writing anyway. We’re quite curious to see how the seats look after 12 years and over 140,000 miles assuming that they’re real and if the steering wheel, gear shifter, and other parts withstood the test of time.
The only way we’d ever get this Chrysler 300 would be if we already sat on a compatible motor or if we knew where to get a good one for cheap. Otherwise, it’s not worth it, as after factoring in the car, engine, and other parts that might need to be replaced, and the time spent on the project, you could look for something else that is actually drivable. And there are many affordable machines that would get you to and fro without complaining too much, helping you get through these tough times without putting a big dent in your wallet.
