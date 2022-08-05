The Cheapest Used Car for Sale on eBay Is a Ford F-150, What's It Worth to You?

We kicked it off almost one year ago with what was then the cheapest used car for sale on eBay, a 2001 Cadillac DeVille. The one depicted in the photo gallery above was also made in 2001, although it sits in a different class. The Ford F-150 in question was, at the time of writing, the most affordable second-hand automobile advertised on the quoted website, and if you came across this story in time, then you could buy it for $800. That’s about 3% the price of a brand-new 2022 F-150 if you’re keeping track.
So, what would you get in return for paying the aforementioned sum? That would be a vehicle that appears to be running and driving, with the obvious emphasis on ‘appears,’ as the vendor doesn’t actually specify if that is indeed the case in the ad. What they do say is that it has in the region of 176,000 miles (283,245 km) on the odometer, and that it is powered by the 5.4-liter V8, hooked up to a four-speed automatic transmission that transfers everything to both axles. It returns 12/16 mpg (19.6/14.7 l/100 km) in city/highway, the listing reveals.
The workhorse, which appears to still have some life in it, despite the obvious wear and tear, and rust issues, is finished in green, on top of a gray interior, and rides on 16-inch alloys, each one backed up by a brake disc, and ABS. It has front independent suspension, anti-roll bar, and power steering. Front fog lamps, chrome bumpers, electrically-adjustable side mirrors, leather-wrapped steering wheel with tilt adjustment, power windows and door locks, air conditioning, cruise control, four speakers, CD player, AM/FM stereo, front airbags, alarm, vanity mirrors, and a few other things are listed under the equipment.
trusty companion for years to come, if they pretend the word reliability does not exist. Still, we are talking about a pickup that costs less than a weekend getaway somewhere nice, and you shouldn’t get your hopes up, unless you are really aware of what you are getting, and are not afraid of elbow grease.
In order to find another vehicle that runs and drives on eBay, you will have to more than double that amount, and quadruple it to get something a bit more reliable, with far fewer issues. At the time of writing, we also found a 2022 Nissan XTerra, with similar mileage, for $1,900, and it was the next cheapest thing that you could drive listed on eBay. A 2007 Volkswagen Passat, equipped with the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, also caught our eye. It has a black on black configuration, almost 120,000 miles (~193,000 km) under its belt, and a clean title accompanying it. Located in La Grange, Illinois, it has a sticker price of $3,250.
Now, this old Ford F-150 definitely beats walking, but would you consider it if you had no other alternative, or would you simply search used car dealer lots and/or the World Wide Web for something else? Your opinion is always important to us, so feel free to share it in the comments area down below.
So, what would you get in return for paying the aforementioned sum? That would be a vehicle that appears to be running and driving, with the obvious emphasis on ‘appears,’ as the vendor doesn’t actually specify if that is indeed the case in the ad. What they do say is that it has in the region of 176,000 miles (283,245 km) on the odometer, and that it is powered by the 5.4-liter V8, hooked up to a four-speed automatic transmission that transfers everything to both axles. It returns 12/16 mpg (19.6/14.7 l/100 km) in city/highway, the listing reveals.
The workhorse, which appears to still have some life in it, despite the obvious wear and tear, and rust issues, is finished in green, on top of a gray interior, and rides on 16-inch alloys, each one backed up by a brake disc, and ABS. It has front independent suspension, anti-roll bar, and power steering. Front fog lamps, chrome bumpers, electrically-adjustable side mirrors, leather-wrapped steering wheel with tilt adjustment, power windows and door locks, air conditioning, cruise control, four speakers, CD player, AM/FM stereo, front airbags, alarm, vanity mirrors, and a few other things are listed under the equipment.
trusty companion for years to come, if they pretend the word reliability does not exist. Still, we are talking about a pickup that costs less than a weekend getaway somewhere nice, and you shouldn’t get your hopes up, unless you are really aware of what you are getting, and are not afraid of elbow grease.
In order to find another vehicle that runs and drives on eBay, you will have to more than double that amount, and quadruple it to get something a bit more reliable, with far fewer issues. At the time of writing, we also found a 2022 Nissan XTerra, with similar mileage, for $1,900, and it was the next cheapest thing that you could drive listed on eBay. A 2007 Volkswagen Passat, equipped with the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, also caught our eye. It has a black on black configuration, almost 120,000 miles (~193,000 km) under its belt, and a clean title accompanying it. Located in La Grange, Illinois, it has a sticker price of $3,250.
Now, this old Ford F-150 definitely beats walking, but would you consider it if you had no other alternative, or would you simply search used car dealer lots and/or the World Wide Web for something else? Your opinion is always important to us, so feel free to share it in the comments area down below.