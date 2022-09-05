Chrysler 300 Gets Updated for 2023, Special Edition Model Announced

Stellantis has put the spotlight on the Chrysler 300 once more, by updating it for the 2023 model year and announcing a new special edition model.
Details surrounding the latter vehicle “will be announced later,” Chrysler’s parent company says, and while we don’t know anything about it yet, some believe that it will be a special send-off for the sedan.
On a slightly different note, Chrysler has also announced a few minor updates for the 2023 300, with emphasis on ‘minor.’ One of the novelties includes the SafetyTec Plus Group option package, which is standard across the range. It comprises lane departure warning, lane keep assist, forward collision warning with active braking, adaptive cruise control, auto high beams, rain-sensing wipers, and brake assist.
Some of the highlights of the range include the Sport Appearance package, standard on the 300 Touring L, which features Black Noise exterior detailing, 20-inch wheels, and LED fog lamps. The 300S gets standard Uconnect navigation, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, and premium audio, with a subwoofer mounted in the trunk. The air filtration system is standard on all models, and the Comfort Group, optional on the 300 Touring L and 300S, brings a security alarm.
Power is supplied by the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, and rated at 300 hp and 264 lb-ft (358 Nm) of torque. The extra oomph, over the previous 292 hp and 260 lb-ft (363 Nm), was achieved via the sport-tuned exhaust system, and engine calibration. The 5.7-liter V8 is also on deck, with its 363 hp and 394 lb-ft (534 Nm), enabling a 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) in under 6 seconds.
Chrysler’s 300 lineup for the 2023 model year consists of three models, the 300 Touring, 300 Touring L, and 300S, with the latter offered strictly with rear-wheel drive and the first two with available all-wheel drive. Exterior colors include the bright white, gloss black, frostbite, silver mist, velvet red, and granite crystal, and for the interior, customers can choose between black, and black/linen.
Pricing will be announced in due course, and we wouldn’t be surprised if it ends up being a bit costlier than the 2022 300, which carries an MSRP of $33,740 for the Touring, $37,240 for the Touring L, $42,350 for the 300S V6, and $45,350 for the 300S V8. The latter two are strictly rear-wheel drive, and for the all-wheel drive option, limited to the Touring and Touring L, interested parties will have to pay a minimum of $36,295, and $39,490 respectively. Keep in mind that these prices don’t include the destination charge, which is another $1,595, nor the dealer fees, and options.
If the latest rumors hold water, then 2023 will be the final year for the current Chrysler 300, which is 11 years old, and its successor might be electric.
