The Remnants of a 1966 Pontiac GTO Are the Last Breath of a Legend

The GTO has its own place in automotive history books, and it’s really not a surprise why. Its legacy in the muscle car culture is undeniable, and at the end of the day, this is precisely what makes it one of the most desirable classic cars currently out there.
But on the other hand, this doesn’t necessarily mean that GTOs are always treated just the way they deserve to be treated.
And this 1966 2-door coupe is here to confirm this.
As you can easily tell from the photos shared on eBay by seller traderaclem, this Pontiac GTO comes in a super-rough condition that makes a return to the road pretty much impossible.
According to the eBay listing, this GTO was at one point supposed to become a drag car, but the project most likely failed, and the result is what you see in the pics.
It goes without saying that the Pontiac GTO now comes without so many essential parts, including here the engine and the transmission, so it’s hard to believe anyone would be brave enough to even attempt to bring it back to the road.
If anything, this GTO can be used for parts, though it’ll also be a challenge to find something that’s worth being donated to another Pontiac. The remaining metal panels don’t look good either, and the trunk and the floors, for instance, come with gigantic holes caused by the obvious invasion of rust.
At the end of the day, nobody seems to be willing to pay $500 for this once-gorgeous GTO, so this is pretty much the car’s last breath before it disappears once and for all. Unfortunately, it’s the end of another classic muscle car, and in many ways, it’s a shame that someone decided to abandon such a gem, even after a failed transformation.
