Real-Deal 1965 Pontiac GTO Proves That What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Stronger

More often than not, a car that spent over 3 decades in storage comes not only with a thick layer of dust and dirt but also with the typical signs of rust.
The floors and the trunk pans are the ones usually falling victims to the invasion of rust, so a vehicle that’s been sitting for so long in storage requires a fair amount of metal work.
This 1965 Pontiac GTO, however, is here to prove the opposite.
The car was parked for over 30 years in a garage in central California, and based on the photos shared on Craigslist by its owner, everything is currently in a shape that’s totally surprising for a car so old.
The owner explains the car comes with full PHS documentation to provide it’s a real-deal GTO, but at the same time, it’s also fitted with a 389 engine with Tri-Power carburetors. However, what’s not clear is how the Tri-Power setup was installed.
“Tri-Power has been on the car since purchased in the ‘70s. Not sure if [it’s] dealer-installed, [but] everything on the engine appears correct as far as the fuel lines and carburetors linkage [are concerned],” the seller explains.
The listing doesn’t specifically reveal whether the engine is running or not, but later in the ad, the seller claims they first want to get the car run and drive before selling. In other words, it’s not working at the moment, but it’s not clear just how much work it requires either.
Given its current solid shape, it’s really not a surprise that this GTO doesn’t come cheap. The seller is willing to let it go for close to $40,000, but the price most likely includes a fully working, running, and driving car (after receiving the necessary fixes).
If you want to see it in person, the car is located in Morgan Hill, CA.
