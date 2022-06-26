Original 1968 Pontiac GTO Restored After 30 Years in Storage, Flexes Low-Mileage Muscle

Say what you want about the Pontiac GTO, but nobody can deny the car’s legacy in the automotive market. And in many ways, it makes little sense to discuss how important the GTO nameplate has been for the muscle car culture, not only in the States but elsewhere too.
This is why an original GTO is currently the dream of many collectors out there, and more often than not, wealthy people are ready to spend a small fortune on a perfect-10 example.
The 1968 GTO that we have here is very likely to be a highly desirable collectible, especially as the car has already been restored.
Originally parked in storage after the owner passed away, this Pontiac received a second chance when the car was pulled outside and then restored. It has already received plenty of new parts and improvements, including a new respray to make the original Aleutian blue color looks spotless.
The car comes with new seats, carpets, and a headliner, so it’s almost a completely new GTO outside, inside, and under the hood.
And speaking of what’s under the hood, this restored GTO is powered by a matching-numbers 400 with a Rochester 4-barrel carburetor and paired with a 4-speed transmission. Everything is obviously running just properly, as the engine itself has also been overhauled as part of the restoration process.
Now let’s talk money.
As you’d normally expect from a 1968 Pontiac GTO that has already been restored, the car doesn’t come cheap. And this isn’t necessarily a surprise, especially because it all looks to be a professional job that turned the GTO into a low-mileage surprise.
With just 32,000 miles (51,500 km) on the clock (all of them documented), this GTO is ready to go for $48,000. As it turns out, no other offers are accepted.
The car is currently located in Lagrangeville, New York, and it’s parked indoors in eBay seller carmotion's garage.
