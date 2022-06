Original 1968 Pontiac GTO Restored After 30 Years in Storage, Flexes Low-Mileage Muscle

This is why an original GTO is currently the dream of many collectors out there, and more often than not, wealthy people are ready to spend a small fortune on a perfect-10 example.The 1968 GTO that we have here is very likely to be a highly desirable collectible, especially as the car has already been restored.Originally parked in storage after the owner passed away, this Pontiac received a second chance when the car was pulled outside and then restored. It has already received plenty of new parts and improvements, including a new respray to make the original Aleutian blue color looks spotless.The car comes with new seats, carpets, and a headliner, so it’s almost a completely new GTO outside, inside, and under the hood.And speaking of what’s under the hood, this restored GTO is powered by a matching-numbers 400 with a Rochester 4-barrel carburetor and paired with a 4-speed transmission. Everything is obviously running just properly, as the engine itself has also been overhauled as part of the restoration process.Now let’s talk money.As you’d normally expect from a 1968 Pontiac GTO that has already been restored, the car doesn’t come cheap. And this isn’t necessarily a surprise, especially because it all looks to be a professional job that turned the GTO into a low-mileage surprise.With just 32,000 miles (51,500 km) on the clock (all of them documented), this GTO is ready to go for $48,000. As it turns out, no other offers are accepted.The car is currently located in Lagrangeville, New York, and it’s parked indoors in eBay seller carmotion 's garage.