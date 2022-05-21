The Ferrari-Looking Mitsubishi 3000GT VR4 Spyder Was a Cool '90s Car Way Ahead of Its Time

If you asked anyone to list the top ten best performance cars of the '90s, eight out of ten times, the 3000GT VR-4 would miss the top. It’s hands-down the most underrated performance car of the '90s. David Patterson, popularly known as “That Dude in Blue” on YouTube, got the chance to drive a minty 1995 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4 Spyder with a drop-top.

13 photos