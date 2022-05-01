Is It Time To Reconsider the MKIII Toyota Supra?

Under the hood was a naturally aspirated 3L straight six loaded with unprecedented technology. Four valves per cylinder are canted at 50* for optimal airflow, and a variable-length intake made it whisper quiet inside and out. Instead of a distributor, Toyota introduced wasted spark, allowing the computer to choreograph the dance without any moving parts. While 204 horsepower and 196 lb-ft (265 Nm) are decent numbers, the press was quick to note it was not enough for a car of this stature.
Toyota’s propensity for quality made sure the body was slippery (0.33 Cd), and stable up to a top speed of 150 mph. To do so while offering unparalleled luxury pushed the curb weight over 3,500 lbs (1,611 kg). To make it manageable, the TEMS system introduced adjustable suspension with soft or sporty responses from the struts.
More power arrived the next year thanks to sequential turbos. This complex system used a smaller turbo at low rpm that fed a larger one at full throttle, and it worked well to offer 235 horsepower and 254 lb-ft (344 Nm). The problem was that the cylinder heads weren’t torqued properly at the factory. This ended many a spirited drive with billowing steam from a blown head gasket.
Their stop-gap measure was “fuel cut.” This admonishment from the computer sapped all your power while a bright warning light shamed your family’s honor. Keeping boost under 1 bar will keep it at bay. Thankfully, the Supra’s immense aftermarket has solved these issues. Once you are making decent power, you are faced with the limits of traction. The factory wheels are only 17” x 7” wide, as they are intended to run 225mm tires. This is an obsolete size, so factor new wheels into your plan.
The ‘90-’92 cars are very rare due to the Japanese recession, and they share the same quirks all potential MKIII owners need to be aware of. Rust under the spare tire and the battery tray is almost guaranteed, as are leaks from the targa top if the seals are original. Under hood wiring and vacuum lines can be crispy on turbo cars, as are the housings for the turbos themselves.
Perhaps the best factor about older Supras is their price. You will have unmistakable looks along with the ability to make incredible power without breaking the bank. Tell us your favorite Supra story in the comments below and stay with us for all your automotive content!
