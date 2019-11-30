autoevolution

Toyota Supra Mid-Engined Concept Looks Like a Japanese Ferrari

You'll have a difficult time finding machines with a smaller proportion of examples that have not been touched by the aftermarket arm than the Mk IV Toyota Supra. And while the Japanese carmaker didn't necessarily plan things this way, the 2JZ-boosted tuner popularity of the 90s model has helped the 2020 Supra quite a lot, which, in turn, has taken the icon status of the ex-gen model ever further.
Well, the Mk IV Toyota Supra we have here is different, even though it might not seem like it. First of all, you should know we're dealing with a rendering here, one that delivers a pretty accurate representation of a... mid-engined Supra.

Abimelec Arelano, the digital artist behind this stunt, explains that the approach we have here is a bit of a nod to the original Honda NSX (call it an Acura, if you must).

The greenhouse has been relocated slightly towards the front of the vehicle, obviously in the effort to make room for the said 2JZ behind the seats. And, since the Instagram adventure below also showcases the mid-engined proposal next to the original, you'll be able to go down the comparo route with ease.What about the side effects of this pixel transformation?
I'm glad you asked - going through such a personality change can easily lead to an identity crisis. For one thing, this Toyota Supra now looks a bit like a Ferrari, especially since it's dressed in Enzo's favorite color. Then again, the styling elements running across the length of the hood, which are new, also remind one of the Dodge Stealth (you know, the rebadged Mitsubishi 3000GT). So we might just be looking at an international star here.

PS: If you're looking for a less extreme Toyota transformation coming from the said artist, here's a rendering showcasing a Supra Mk 4.5.

