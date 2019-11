Toyota Supra Mid-Engined Concept Looks Like a Japanese Ferrari

Well, the Mk IV Toyota Supra we have here is different, even though it might not seem like it. First of all, you should know we're dealing with a rendering here, one that delivers a pretty accurate representation of a... mid-engined Supra.Abimelec Arelano, the digital artist behind this stunt, explains that the approach we have here is a bit of a nod to the original Honda NSX (call it an Acura, if you must).The greenhouse has been relocated slightly towards the front of the vehicle, obviously in the effort to make room for the said 2JZ behind the seats. And, since the Instagram adventure below also showcases the mid-engined proposal next to the original, you'll be able to go down the comparo route with ease.I'm glad you asked - going through such a personality change can easily lead to an identity crisis. For one thing, this Toyota Supra now looks a bit like a Ferrari, especially since it's dressed in Enzo's favorite color. Then again, the styling elements running across the length of the hood, which are new, also remind one of the Dodge Stealth (you know, the rebadged Mitsubishi 3000GT ). So we might just be looking at an international star here.PS: If you're looking for a less extreme Toyota transformation coming from the said artist, here's a rendering showcasing a Supra Mk 4.5