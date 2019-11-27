autoevolution

2020 Toyota Supra "Fast & Furious" Gets Widebody Kit, Paul Walker Tribute Livery

Now that the SEMA show is over, people can leave behind the army of modded 2020 Toyota Supras that were displayed at the Vegas event (there were around 60 of them)... ah, who are we kidding here? The Internet is still in love with custom Mk V Supras, so the Japanese toy will continue to make headlines. And here we are, talking about a custom example again.
The image portraying the machine is just a rendering, and you should know the pixel play only covers the livery of the Toyota, while the widebody kit on the car is real.

You see, Street Hunter USA, the developer behind the said body kit, has decided to keep its aero work under the spotlights by rendering the infamous Mk IV Supra skin over the Mk V. Yep, this is the heavily modded Japanese toy Paul Walker used to "smoke" a Ferrari, as well as to race in a game of Chicken involving a train Vin Diesel's pumped-up 1970 Dodge Charger R/T, which we discussed just earlier today.

As for the Street Hunter kit for the vehicle, you can see this on the 2020 Supra of YouTuber TJ Hunt. The beast was also gifted with air suspension and yes, it was part of the said SEMA army. In fact, you can check out the machine in the second social media post below. When it comes to the complete kit, you'll be able to find it in the image gallery above.

Perhaps the most interesting part of the aero work we have here is the rear wing. That's because this was partially inspired by the wing the Japanese automotive producer offered on the Mk IV Supra TRD.

Of course, Toyota Racing Development has given us something new to discuss at SEMA, since it introduced the Mk V-based 3000GT concept (nope, this is not a Mitsubishi, as its branding might have you believe).


