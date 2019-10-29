Mk IV Toyota Supra "Coca Cola" Widebody Looks Sculpted

The new Mk V Toyota Supra and its Mk IV predecessor have some of the best family relationships in the entire automotive realm. So while the 2020 model was born famous thanks to the aftermarket rep of its forebearer, the tuning frenzy revolving around the newcomer has only boosted the reputation of the old one.
And it's enough to take a bit of curiosity to an Internet connection to notice how the 90s Supra is enjoying fresh attention these days.
In fact, the rendering that brought us here is an example as good as any. This pixel work portrays an version of the machine that has been gifted with a widebody - as is pretty much the norm on social media nowadays.
And, thanks to the way in which the new arches accentuate the silhouette of the car, this reminds one of the Coke bottle shape.
Interestingly, the aero work sitting before us doesn't sing to the tune of the original design. So, instead of coming up with rounded shapes, this virtual kit introduces quite a few straight lines.
And, since the melange is a sight for sore eyes, we need to thank Basil Masri, the digital artist behind the rendering, for his work.
Note that the rear wing also plays an important role here and while at first sight this might seem like it's inspired from the official TRD wing of the ex-gen Supra, the aero element actually has its own identity.
The vivid shade adorning the Japanese sportscar? Of course, this also helps with the attention magnet effect, but most of the credit goes to the said aero bits.
And with the 2019 SEMA show just around the corner (the gates open on November 5), it will be interesting to see if the plethora of Mk V Supra builds will be joined by Mk IV projects.
