2020 Toyota Supra "Super" Has Transparent Engine Cover on 2JZ, Custom Pandem Kit

28 Nov 2019, 13:05 UTC
by author pic
U-turn
Since the 2020 Toyota Supra is definitely the tuning world's favorite child, at least for the time being, there are already established recipes for modding the Japanese sportscar. And anybody who wishes to come up with a serious build based on the Mk V Supra needs to pay attention to this.
After all, taking the beaten path will make your Supra meaner, but it won't set it apart from others of its kind. Well, I've brought along an example of what one could do to achieve a balanced approach. You know, a project that still relies on the already-tested parts, but adds some spice to stand out.

The modded Toyota we have here comes in the form of a rendering and this can make for a brilliant blueprint, so if you're looking to take your Supra down the aftermarket route, make sure to check out all the details of the pixel proposal.

The first thing that catches one's eye comes from the widebody kit of the machine, rear wing and all (this somehow reminds one of the Mk IV Supra TRD's wing). Well, you should know we're looking at a Pandem kit here, albeit one that has been retouched here and there, just enough to ensure the owner of the car can't run into a similar build at the local car meet.

More importantly, the engine compartment now accommodates the infamous 2JZ engine. And while an Mk V with such a modded Mk IV motor was among the first tuned models out there (we're talking about Japanese pro drifter Daigo Saito's car), this build is different thanks to its hood.

To be more precise, the hood includes a window allowing one to take a peek at the said motor, in a take that's not unlike what we've seen on the C6 Corvette ZR1.

For the record, Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the digital artist behind this rendering, created the thing for his SO, hence the Bordeaux wine shade of the machine.

