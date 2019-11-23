autoevolution

Toyota Supra "Reptile" Looks Sleek, Has Aggressive Widebody

23 Nov 2019, 16:43 UTC ·
by
What determines a digital artist to come up with a rendering of a widebody kit for the 90s Toyota Supra? Of course, the answer depends on the work, but, for now, let's zoom in on the Mk IV Supra tuner star sitting before us.
So, let's hear it from Jon Sibal, the pixel wielder behind this work: "Giving the last-gen Supra some love with this Gold A80 widebody concept I designed to balance out the excess A90 posts lately, lol,"

Perhaps thanks to the color of the Japanese machine, or maybe thanks to its newfound appearance, the Toyota now looks a bit like a reptile, at least in my book. And I bet this one has an incredibly dangerous bite, at least judging by that monstrous turbo protruding through the hood.

Then again, the said artist isn't alone in his efforts to bring the previous generation of the Japanese automotive producer's halo car. For one, we've recently featured a similar visual stunt, albeit with the example we're talking about being focused on gifting the Mk IV with an appearance that's closer to that of the Mk V.

So this must be a brilliant time to be an ex-gen Supra owner looking for inspiration while taking the machine down the aftermarket path - not that many examples of the toy have remained stock, but this doesn't mean they can't get tuning as they trade hands.

As for the Mk V Supra posts mentioned by Jon, the car lover is referring to the bouquet of Toyotas you'll notice in the Facebook stunt below - this brings together no less than 31 tuned Mk V Supra that greeted the audience earlier this month at the SEMA show. For the record, the said number makes for around 50 percent of the Mk V Supra population at the said Vegas venue.

