Toyota Supra "Old & New" Looks Like The Mk 4.5, Has Wide Front

It's no surprise that the Mk IV Toyota Supra is enjoying extra popularity since the recent debut of the Mk V - this is only fair, given the fact that an important part of the 2020 model's fan base comes thanks to the tuner reputation of the 90s model. And with the world wide web constantly throwing renderings of modded Mk Vs at us, we are now here to talk about such a digital adventure that revolves around an Mk IV.
The Supra we have here has been gifted with various aero bits (we'll get to that in a minute), but the end result is greater than the sum of its parts. You see, this Mk 4.5, if you will, has been given a modernization treatment and now looks closer to the machines currently occupying showrooms - this is the explanation behind the title above and I should mention this fictional makeover has nothing to do with Japanese tuner Old & New.
Of course, there will be certain car people telling you that the design sitting before us is better than the one of the 2020 Toyota Supra, but these days one simply has to install a hater shield on the Internet, so we'll quickly move past such opinions.
Returning to this 90s hero sitting before us, the main ingredient of the change comes from the widebody kit, which mixed rounded styling cues with straight lines.
Interestingly, the front and the rear end compete for the title of the most important transformation and I'm not even talking about aero elements like the splitter or the diffuser/wing. Instead, I'm referring to the pixels invested into the fascias of the ride, which give the machine its modern look. Somehow, these feel like they blend in with the original design of the car, so here's a round of applause.
"Who is the digital artist behind this work?" I hear you asking. Well, you should know his name is Karan Adivi and we've published the gear head's visual stunts on multiple occasions.
Gave this Supra some subtle changes for a more modern look. What do you guys think? . . . . . #toyotasupra #supra #toyota #mkiv #2jz #legend #icon #classic #classiccars #jdm #car #drive #joyofmachine #3d #render #stance #stancenation #lowered #loweredlifestyle #carswithoutlimits #japan #graffiti #carlifestyle #camber #cambergang #slammed