2020 Toyota Supra "Stormtrooper" Looks Ready for Battle, Has Sleek Widebody

That's right: we're dealing with a rendering here, albeit with this digital proposal ticking all the right boxes required by an actual build. You know, stuff like dramatically changing the appearance of the vehicle, while still being practical enough for the real world.For example, the widebody kit adorning this Mk V Supra is uber-generous. In fact, the whole profile of the machine is highlighted and you're not the only one thinking of the Coca-Cola bottle right now.Of course, the Black and White theme helps quite a lot, with this being able to set the car apart on its own. Oh, and let's not forget the golden finish of the custom wheels found on the car. It's worth noting that even this shade is somewhat restrained, so that it falls in line with the non-colors covering the body of the velocity tool."Who imagined this modded Toyota Supra?" I can hear you asking. We're talking about a digital artist named Rob Evans, who has a thing for heavily modded machines. Heck, this Supra is far from the car lover's most extreme work and this Hellaflush Jeep Wranlger (yep, it's been taken that far), which belongs to the new JL generation, is an example of this.As for all you pixel junkies who wish to gift us with such contraptions, you should know the rendering came to life in Blender - make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below, which portrays the car, to enjoy more angles.