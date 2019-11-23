5 2020 Toyota Supra "Biplane" Has Monster Rear Wing, Great Span Too

2020 Toyota Supra "Stormtrooper" Looks Ready for Battle, Has Sleek Widebody

This week's Los Angeles Auto Show might have set the Internet on fire, with the helf of the Ford Mustang Mach-E and the Tesla Cybertruck , but the world wide web is still in love with the 2020 Toyota Supra. So, here we are, zooming in on a tuning tale revolving around the Japanese sportscar. 4 photos



For example, the widebody kit adorning this



Of course, the Black and White theme helps quite a lot, with this being able to set the car apart on its own. Oh, and let's not forget the golden finish of the custom wheels found on the car. It's worth noting that even this shade is somewhat restrained, so that it falls in line with the non-colors covering the body of the velocity tool.



"Who imagined this modded Toyota Supra?" I can hear you asking. We're talking about a digital artist named Rob Evans, who has a thing for heavily modded machines. Heck, this Supra is far from the car lover's most extreme work and this



As for all you pixel junkies who wish to gift us with such contraptions, you should know the rendering came to life in Blender - make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below, which portrays the car, to enjoy more angles.



View this post on Instagram A couple renders I forgot to post- enjoy! A post shared by Rob Evans (@robevansdesign) on Feb 17, 2019 at 8:38am PST That's right: we're dealing with a rendering here, albeit with this digital proposal ticking all the right boxes required by an actual build. You know, stuff like dramatically changing the appearance of the vehicle, while still being practical enough for the real world.