The factory headlight resemblance between the Japanese hybrid and the Italian GT is only a part of the connection between the two, with the rest being done by the aftermarket elements found on the contraption we have here (more on this below).These pics surfaced on Instagram and while it does look like we're dealing with an actual build rather than a Photoshop job, this isn't all that important. So even if the thing is not real, we might just get such a project soon as this is simply how the custom car world rolls nowadays.Returning to the Toyrarri, as I've decided to call the thing (after all, it is more T than F), the custom front apron does most of the work. However, we mustn't overlook the combined effect of the other Prancing Horse-like elements, such as the logos, which can be found on the nose, the wheels and even the front fenders (ah... the famous Ferrari shields).Then we have the longitudinal stripes that run from the line that separates the front bumper from the hood to the rear hatch, as you'll notice when using the swipe feature of the post below.Now, weren't there some heavy rumors about Ferrari preparing to introduce a new hybrid soon? Well, you can forget all about the Purosangue crossover, this Prius is the real thing.