This Mk IV Supra has received a widebody conversion and the pixel transformation deserves plenty of praise. For one thing, the integrated wing of the Japanese toy almost makes it look like a Longtail machine, increasing the surface that directs the airflow - hjere's an example of a real-world Porsche 911 GT2 RS build that also stretches the Longtail concept.Going past the LT stunt, this Supra kit borrows multiple element from factory designs and the front fender air vent that says Chevrolet Corvette is an example as good as any. Oh, and let's not forget the racing-like parts, such as the door mirrors found on the Toyota.However, the devil is not just in the details. You see, despite the fact that this kit packs all sorts of aero tricks, the end result manages to remain somewhat restrained. Heck, this velocity animal doesn't even need a rear wing to impress.As for the mind behind this eye candy, we're talking about Arnold Verghese, a gear head who describes himself as an automotive CG artist, a motion designer and an animator.Fortunately, the car lover went through the effort of rendering multiple angles of the widebody Mk IV Supra and even included a modded Mk V in one of the works - make sure to check out the social media post below, which portray the speed devil.PS: If you're looking for an Mk IV Supra that has been given an extreme makeover, this rendering should do the trick.