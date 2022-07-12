1968 GTO Is Up for Grabs, and It Can Still Smoke Its Tires

The seller of this gorgeous 1968 Pontiac GTO doesn't seem very pleased to sell his car, after all the money he spent on it and, perhaps, the tires he smoked. But at least the buyer will enjoy driving it. It could be your daily.
Pontiac launched the second generation of the GTO in 1968, and the car was born to dominate the muscle car arena. Even though it wasn't the best on the market, it could still make many other cars blow their gaskets on the quarter-mile. Moreover, GM decided to install only big and powerful V8s such as the 400 and the 455.
The car that you see here came from the factory fitted with a numbers-matching 400-ci (6.6-liter) engine that was rated to 350 horses in 1968, and it is paired with a TH400 three-speed automatic gearbox. Moreover, a Saf-T-Track rear axle is employed to handle the twisting force. But don't expect the engine to offer the same performances. The ihatetosell seller says that in the mid-90s, the V8 went through an overhaul. The V8 mill is fed by a Holley 750-cfm carburetor, and sparks are provided by a Mallory ignition system. Yet, the original parts are coming with the vehicle in case the buyer wants to put them back.
Sure, this GTO is not a show winner, and it has a few dents here and there. It looks like a vehicle that wasn't a garage queen, and it did what it was built to do: to be driven. For that, it has to provide a comfortable ride. The interior is fitted with bucket seats at the front and a bench in the rear. In addition, the dashboard and the center console, surrounding the gear lever, and simulated woodgrains are present to visually enhance the cabin's look.
On the safety side, this GTO comes with power steering and power front disc brakes and rear drums. Moreover, it also features the ride and handling package, which should ensure a comfortable ride. The auction for this Primavera Beige Pontiac will end in about six days, on July 19. But, if you want to see the car in person, you should go to Wilmette, Illinois, where it is located. But talk to the owner first.
