The Queen Is Full of British Humor, She Gives Her GPS a Rather Funny Nickname

The nickname given by the Queen to her satnav, a woman-voiced GPS is “woman under the bonnet.” Her 96-year-old Majesty is a delightful lady and full of joy making for a lovely celebrity. Of course, she knows very well what the voice is and where it comes from, but that won’t stop her sharp wit and British sense of humor from putting a smile on our faces.
Sources within the royal entourage say that she is not at all a fan of back-seat drivers. Even her husband couldn’t tell her what to do when driving, but she somehow finds the “woman under the bonnet” a pleasant company to assist her while driving. Another person who knows the Queen well, says that it always tickles people to hear her remark 'it’s the woman under the bonnet again' when she hears her voice, according to the DailyMail.
The Queen is currently driving a Range Rover as she happens to be a big fan of the Land Rover brand. You might not believe it, but she actually owned about 30 of them in the past. The one she owns as of now is a 2021 dark green Range Rover Westminster edition. Of course, being a royal vehicle, it also comes with a mini fridge.
A 3.0-liter turbodiesel engine and 300 hp make this model a powerful enough toy for Her Majesty. The Westminster edition also features a heated leather steering wheel and a configurable ambient interior light for a cozy and relaxed driving experience.
She has just gotten a new car in 2022, for her platinum jubilee, which will be delivered later this year, a custom Land Rover Defender 130. However, it is not meant for her to drive, but rather to donate to the British Red Cross, which she patrons.
However, being the Queen, Land Rover could not just donate any random car in her name. The model that will be heading to the British Red Cross features a dedicated paint scheme. Apart from the rather sterile full white interior and exterior, a British Red Cross inscription adorns the sides and hood of the car.
