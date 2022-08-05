This 1973 Rover P5 Was Margaret Thatcher's Ride to Her First Meeting With the Queen

The Rover P5, a car that married classical 1950 styling with a sturdy design, was a favorite among British prime ministers, high-ranking government officials, and royalty in its heydays. One very special Rover P5 unit is now going under the hammer via Silverstone Auctions.
What’s special about the Rover you see here is the role it played in UK political history, as it is the very same car that drove the then freshly-elected UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher from Conservative Party headquarters to Buckingham Place for her first meeting with Queen Elizabeth II in 1979.
During that meeting, the first female Prime Minister in UK history accepted the queen’s invitation to form a new government.
Manufactured in 1973, this particular P5 model was modified by British coachbuilder Hooper shortly after rolling off the production line to match the official Government specification.
It was one of the three vehicles used by the British Prime Minister on her official duties and boasts a beautiful Ebony Black exterior, complemented by a Saddle Tan hide interior, which has been preserved in entirely original condition.
The P5 was launched in 1958 and was an excellent example of British engineering and craftsmanship. It was in production for 15 years, and the 1973 model was equipped with a 3.5-liter V8 engine, the most powerful in the nameplate’s history. It was capable of producing 160 hp (162 ps) and propelled the car from 0 to 60 mph (0 to 100 kph) in 11.7 seconds.
The Iron Lady’s Rover was bought by a private owner in 1980, showing 76,000 miles (122,300 km) on the odometer. The P5 has traveled an additional 17,000 miles (27,400 km) since then.
According to the listing, the car’s paintwork has received a refresh, while the engine and gearbox have been rebuilt.
The classic saloon will hit the auction block via Silverstone Auctions on August 27 and is expected to fetch between £35,000 and £45,000 (approx. $43,000 and $55,500).
