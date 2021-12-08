Next Year, This Minivan Will Buzz You Around and You'll Love It

5 Twin-Turbo Shelby GT350 Sets New World Record, Hold on to Your Seat!

4 Bugatti Rimac and Porsche Begin Official Collaboration: Bring On the Hypercars

2 Porsche Expands Its Activities in the E-Bike Sector, Buys Majority Stake in Greyp Bikes

1 What Went Wrong With Porsche's VW Hostile Takeover?

More on this:

The Original Rimac Concept_One EV Hypercar Is on Display at the Petersen Museum Right Now

'Hypercars: The Allure of the Extreme' is a new and limited-time exhibit at the Petersen that will feature a number of incredible cars, including the completely bonkers Rimac Concept_One electric hypercar. 6 photos



The gentleman who bought it is a doctor from California named Paul Runge. He's loaned the Rimac Concept_One to the museum in an effort to help more people see the car in person.



Of course, this particular car has been around since 2016. Every part of it was built and designed by Rimac from the ground up. That includes the quad-magnetic electric motor powertrain. In total, it develops over 1220-horsepower and 1,180 ft-lbs (1,600 Nm) of torque.



When first released, it was immediately fast enough to go head to head with supercar brands that had been around for half a century. It can spring from 0-60 miles per hour in just 2.5-seconds and then onto a top speed of more than 190.



Of course, despite its incredible power and ability, Rimac has far from stopped at the Concept_One.



Rimac rightly points out that the Nevera is some 5-seconds faster to 186 mph than the Concept_One was. That's the type of speed that typically only pro drag racers get to experience.



If you want to see where the company The Concept_One is the same kind of car that Richard Hammond crashed a few years back. It's also the very first mainstream car that Rimac ever produced, and the specific example that anyone can go see at the Petersen is the very first one ever sold.The gentleman who bought it is a doctor from California named Paul Runge. He's loaned the Rimac Concept_One to the museum in an effort to help more people see the car in person.Of course, this particular car has been around since 2016. Every part of it was built and designed by Rimac from the ground up. That includes the quad-magnetic electric motor powertrain. In total, it develops over 1220-horsepower and 1,180 ft-lbs (1,600 Nm) of torque.When first released, it was immediately fast enough to go head to head with supercar brands that had been around for half a century. It can spring from 0-60 miles per hour in just 2.5-seconds and then onto a top speed of more than 190.Of course, despite its incredible power and ability, Rimac has far from stopped at the Concept_One. The new Rimac Nevera is objectively the fastest accelerating car in the history of the universe. It also uses four electric motors, which, together they develop 1,914-horsepower.Rimac rightly points out that the Nevera is some 5-seconds faster to 186 mph than the Concept_One was. That's the type of speed that typically only pro drag racers get to experience.If you want to see where the company that's now partnered with Bugatti got its start, head over to the Petersen. The exhibit is currently on display but won't last forever.

load press release