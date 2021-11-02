Buggati Rimac and Porsche Begin Official Collaboration: Bring On the Hypercars

Officially, today, November 1, 2021 is the day when Bugatti Rimac begins operating as a joint venture. Of course, Porsche is playing a large role too. We wonder if any other brands will ever be able to catch up.
Mate Rimac (pronounced ree-mats) started Rimac Automobili 12 years ago in his garage. Now, he's the CEO of perhaps the most storied brand in the hypercar universe. Of course, it's not just Bugatti.
The new joint venture is officially Bugatti Rimac and according to Mate, the partnership couldn't be much better. "It’s difficult to find a better match than Rimac and Bugatti. Rimac’s fast-paced operations and electrification skills are the perfect complement to Bugatti’s exceptional heritage and craftmanship. Stay tuned for some truly extraordinary projects in the future.” he said in a statement.
Bugatti Rimac is owned by both Rimac (55 percent) and Porsche (45 percent), so all three companies will collaborate on future projects. A new Bugatti Rimac headquarters is being built at Sveta Nedelja, near Zagreb.
Still, Bugatti-branded vehicles will continue to be made in Molsheim, France. That will no doubt help the brand continue its long tradition as the pinnacle of French automakers. In total, just 435 employees make up the sum of both companies.
It will be fascinating to see where these brands take their first product. Stephan Winkelmann was the CEO at Bugatti until stepping down today. Now he resides as the CEO at Lamborghini, the company he was at before moving to Bugatti years ago.
He famously said that Bugatti was retiring from top speed quests after the Chiron eclipsed 300 mph. Will that statement remain true now that Rimac and Porsche are more heavily involved?
The Rimac Nevera is already the fastest accelerating car in the literal universe. The Chiron is still the fastest in terms of overall top speed. We can't wait to see what these speed demons cook up next.
The new joint venture is officially Bugatti Rimac and according to Mate, the partnership couldn't be much better. "It’s difficult to find a better match than Rimac and Bugatti. Rimac’s fast-paced operations and electrification skills are the perfect complement to Bugatti’s exceptional heritage and craftmanship. Stay tuned for some truly extraordinary projects in the future.” he said in a statement.
Bugatti Rimac is owned by both Rimac (55 percent) and Porsche (45 percent), so all three companies will collaborate on future projects. A new Bugatti Rimac headquarters is being built at Sveta Nedelja, near Zagreb.
Still, Bugatti-branded vehicles will continue to be made in Molsheim, France. That will no doubt help the brand continue its long tradition as the pinnacle of French automakers. In total, just 435 employees make up the sum of both companies.
It will be fascinating to see where these brands take their first product. Stephan Winkelmann was the CEO at Bugatti until stepping down today. Now he resides as the CEO at Lamborghini, the company he was at before moving to Bugatti years ago.
He famously said that Bugatti was retiring from top speed quests after the Chiron eclipsed 300 mph. Will that statement remain true now that Rimac and Porsche are more heavily involved?
The Rimac Nevera is already the fastest accelerating car in the literal universe. The Chiron is still the fastest in terms of overall top speed. We can't wait to see what these speed demons cook up next.