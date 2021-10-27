Tesla Model S Plaid Drag Races Ferrari SF90 Stradale, It's Closer Than You Think

Electric vehicles today are so fast that even supercar owners are going to think twice before challenging one to a race. We're not even going to talk about the Rimac Nevera, which seems to be invincible down the quarter-mile. The Nevera costs a fortune, to say the least, but the Tesla Model S Plaid is still extremely fast, and quite affordable.
Not everyone can spend upwards of $100,000 on a car, but if you compare the Model S Plaid to Ferraris or Lamborghinis, it's not that expensive. We've seen Elon's newest street-going rocket race against some very fast cars this year. We're talking about cars like the Porsche Taycan Turbo S, the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, a tuned Shelby GT500, a Dodge Demon, and of course the Rimac Nevera.
What Tesla has achieved in its short history of fewer than two decades is nothing short of impressive. It has managed to go up against the industry giants and overtake them. How do you think people would have reacted 15 years ago if you would have told them that a Tesla vehicle would be capable of gapping Ferraris in the future? Even if the Ferrari SF90 Stradale is a ridiculously fast car, it can't possibly stand a chance against the Model S Plaid.
Or can it? The Ferrari makes use of a twin-turbocharged, 4.0-liter V8 engine that has a maximum output of 769 horsepower. But it also has 3 electric motors, that provide an additional 217 horsepower. That gives the SF90 Stradale a combined total of 986 horsepower and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. It weighs in at 3,600 lbs (1,632 kg), which translates to 1 horsepower for every 3.65 lbs (1.65 kg).
quarter-mile (402 meters). For the first run, the Model S Plaid jumps the start, and even though it's first across the finish line, the Ferrari scores the first win.
The same situation happens on the second run as well. Even though the Tesla crosses the line in 9.36 seconds, with a trap speed of 150 mph (241 kph), it loses based on a technicality. Meanwhile, the Ferrari is about 0.3 seconds slower, but it's still leading the challenge 2 to 0 as of now. On the third run, the SF90 Stradale is off to an excellent start, as it takes the lead. But, by the time it shifts into 6th, the Model S Plaid makes its move and scores its first victory.
On the fourth run, the Tesla is in control from the get-go, and it makes its opponent look slow. It manages to get 9.3-second quarter-mile runs time after time, while the Ferrari is stuck at 9.59 seconds. With that being said, it's all down to the final run of the day, as they're tied 2 for 2. But the outcome is what we expected from the beginning. The Model S Plaid takes the win, but it was a close one, to say the least!
