The New Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Teaser Hardly Surprises Anyone As We All Know the Recipe

The new generation GLC Coupe will use a well-known recipe: chop the compact GLC SUV and make it look more like a high-ground four-door-coupe-ish. The people will love it because it's a hot trend. It doesn't matter that it will be less roomy; the look is all that matters.





No wonder the teaser is all about the back of the car. The differences between previous generations of regular GLC and GLC Coupe were almost impossible to differentiate when you saw them in the mirror. It was like a "spot the differences" game when looking at them from the front.



The back was basically what mattered the most. The regular GLC looked more like a C-Class wagon, while the GLC Coupe had a hot-hatch stance. Moreover, I think it looked better and more refined than BMW X4 or Audi Q5 Sportback.



One thing for certain is the new GLC Coupe will be sexier than the normal GLC, as was the case with the previous generation. Interestingly, the shape of the tailgate lights is almost the same for GLC Coupe and the regular GLC, as we can easily spot in the teaser image.



That’s a little step forward if you’re the Sherlock type. In the case of the previous regular GLC, the tailgate had a much different profile than That’s a little step forward if you’re the Sherlock type. In the case of the previous regular GLC, the tailgate had a much different profile than the GLC Coupe , so the shape of the lights was also different. Now, the main difference is the blinker, in the bottom part, and this makes the new GLE Coupe more refined.



Because of the ‘Coupe’ term, the compact SUV will have a lower and sportier stance. It’s somehow unlikely to imagine a GLC Coupe off-roading like its sibling, so expect sporty trims and posh details. After all, the GLC Coupe was always perceived as the most appropriate German answer to the Range Rover Evoque diva.



A lower back should mean better aerodynamics. The previous GLC and GLC Coupe had the same drag coefficient of 0.31. The new GLC is below the 0.30 mark, with a Cd of 0.29, which is among the very best values for SUVs. We’ll have to wait a bit to find out if the GLE Coupe will fare better.



In the U.S., the GLC Coupe will have the same powertrain options as In the U.S., the GLC Coupe will have the same powertrain options as the regular GLC , which are mild-hybrids and plug-in hybrids. Sometime later, the powerful AMG variants will come into the spotlight. This will also mean further design upgrades, which will add to the athletic stance of the GLC Coupe.



So, this teaser isn’t much of a surprise, as we already know what recipe to expect. The real question is if the new GLC Coupe will be better looking than its main competitors, Audi Q5 Sportback and BMW X4. Add to the list whatever names you want to make things more interesting.