New 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC Launches With 2-Liter Engines in Three Flavors

Looking like an evolution of its predecessor, the new generation Mercedes-Benz GLC, which debuted a little over a month ago, is now up for grabs in several markets, including Germany.
Still gunning for the likes of the BMW X3 and Audi Q5, the premium compact crossover from the Stuttgart company comes with improved everything, and it is offered in three flavors for now, each one with a different powertrain.
The local lineup kicks off at €57,631.70 (equal to $57,820) for the GLC 200, which uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine, making 204 ps (201 hp / 150 kW) and 320 Nm (236 lb-ft) of torque. It can hit 100 kph (62 mph) from a standstill in 7.8 seconds, has a 221 kph (137 mph) top speed, returns 8.2-7.3 l/100 km (28.7-32.2 mpg US) on average on the WLTP cycle, and emits 186-167 g/km of CO2.
Priced from €68,240.55 ($68,463), the other gasoline offering is the GLC 300. Despite the suffix, it doesn’t feature a 3.0-liter mill, but a turbocharged 2.0-liter unit, with 258 ps (254 hp / 190 kW) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft). It is more agile than its counterpart to 100 kph (62 mph), taking only 6.2 seconds, and maxes out at 240 kph (149 mph). Quite surprisingly, despite being punchier than the GLC 200, the GLC 300 has identical fuel consumption, and carbon dioxide emissions, Mercedes says.
Last but not least, the GLC 220 d completes the lineup for now. Packing a turbocharged 2.0-liter unit, rated at 197 ps (194 hp / 145 kW) and 440 Nm (325 lb-ft), the diesel model can be had from €60,237.80 ($60,434). It needs 8.0 seconds to hit the 100 kph (62 mph) mark from a standstill, and it can keep going up to 219 kph (136 mph). It burns 5.9-5.2 l/100 km (39.9-45.2 mpg US) on average and emits 155-136 g/km of CO2. All versions get the 4Matic all-wheel drive system as standard.
