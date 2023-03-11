Minimalistic Yamaha SR250 Type 4A Is Custom Two-Wheeled Artwork in Its Finest Form

Restraint is an essential part of building a truly gorgeous one-off, and the Type 4A provides a solid testament to that claim.
Auto Fabrica’s stylistic approach is a visual treat to anyone who appreciates clean lines and some good old minimalism. The Muharremi brothers – Bujar and Gaz – have gotten their signature customization recipe down to an art, so the builds they come up with always end up looking spectacular.
Even though the UK-based shop had worked with models from several motorcycle brands, they appear to be particularly keen on Yamaha’s popular SR platform. The Type 7 series from Auto Fabrica’s portfolio revolves around the two larger SR variants, while their Type 4 roster consists solely of SR250 projects. Today, we’re going to have a gander at an elegantly scrambled head-turner belonging to the latter category.
Dubbed Type 4A, this Yamaha SR250 does an excellent job at showcasing what the fraternal Auto Fabrica (AF) duo is all about. The guys kicked things off with a complete teardown, then they’ve cleaned the bike’s main skeleton before turning their attention to the rear end. In order to bring about a tighter geometry down south, Gazmend and his brother proceeded to shorten and loop the subframe.
Sitting atop the revised framework is a majestic, scrambler-style saddle neatly wrapped in brown leather upholstery. Further back, there’s a bespoke aluminum fender topped with LED lighting, and the whole ordeal is supported by premium aftermarket shock absorbers featuring progressive springs.
At the opposite end, the SR250’s suspension got beefed up with modern fork internals, but AF decided against installing a front fender to keep things looking as clean as possible. They outsourced a fresh pair of 18-inch hoops for the unsprung sector, lacing them to the stock wheel hubs through stainless-steel spokes. Off-road-capable tires act as the points of contact with the ground.
Going back to the bodywork side of things, we’re greeted by a custom-made aluminum fuel tank complete with knee indentations. This module was built from scratch, receiving a flush-mounted filler cap, Auto Fabrica decals, and a glossy coat of white paint. Simply put, the mixture between that pristine colorway and brown leather is nothing short of drool-worthy!
Over in the cockpit area, you will spot tiny aftermarket instrumentation and a new handlebar equipped with brown grips, but there’s not a single rear-view mirror in sight. AF’s bike-modding surgeons got rid of the factory headlamp to make room for a smaller retro-looking substitute, topping off the lighting hardware with LED turn signals on both ends.
All the electrics are linked to a tailor-made wiring harness that’s been fashioned in-house. Last but not least, the Muharremis busied themselves with rebuilding the donor’s 239cc single-cylinder motor, subsequently fitting a foam air filter and stainless-steel exhaust pipework crafted in their signature style. Completed toward the end of 2016, the Type 4A is a project worth talking about for many more years to come.
