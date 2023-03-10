New 2023 Mercedes GLC Launches Stateside As High-Riding Alternative to the C-Class

Subsequent to last summer’s unveiling, the 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC is now gearing up for launch in the United States. Set to arrive at dealers nationwide this spring, the premium compact crossover comes in the GLC 300 and GLC 300 4Matic configurations, in three trim levels.
The most basic version of the car can be yours from $47,100, or $3,250 pricier than its predecessor. Choosing the all-wheel drive version will add another $2,000 to the MSRP. By comparison, the rivalling BMW X3 starts at $46,200, excluding destination, dealer fees, and options, and the Audi Q5 at $44,200.
Things such as the 11.9-inch infotainment system, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless smartphone connectivity, wireless charging pad, keyless entry and go, heated and electrically adjustable front seats with memory setting, 64-color ambient lighting, and LED headlamps are all standard, according to the German automaker.
On top of these, the entry-level variant of the 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC features high-beam assist, rain-sensing wipers, blind spot assist, attention assist, Parktronic with active park assist, dynamic select, and pre-safe with pre-safe sound to aid drivers on the go.
Kicking off at $49,350, the new GLC Exclusive trim level adds additional gizmos, like the Burmester premium audio, navigation, backlit door sills, improved ambient lighting, surround view system, and Guard 360. The all-wheel drive system is a $2,000 extra on this grade as well.
Sitting at the top of the range is the aptly dubbed Pinnacle variant. This model sports all of the above, and then some, featuring augmented video for navigation, head-up display, digital light with projections, and heat and noise insulating windows. You will have to fork out at least $51,450 for this version, or $53,450 with all-wheel drive. All pricing excludes the $1,150 destination and delivery charge.
Regardless of which version of the brand-new GLC you go for, all of them pack the same engine. It is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder unit, with forced induction, making 255 hp (259 ps/190 kW). At 295 lb-ft (400 Nm), the torque has increased by 22% compared to the previous generation. These numbers are boosted by 23 hp (23 ps/17 kW) and 148 lb-ft (201 Nm) courtesy of the 48-volt mild-hybrid system. It won’t break any speed records, but it can deal with the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) acceleration in a very decent 6.2 seconds. Top speed is electronically capped at 130 mph or 209 kph.
Sharing many nuts and bolts with the latest generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class, the all-new GLC looks like an evolution of its predecessor. It mixes the dynamic styling with more space on the inside, and a more generous cargo area behind the seats, and the latest comfort, technology, and safety systems expected from a model that sits in the premium compact class for crossovers.
