The MMR Rakish SL Fernando Alonso Special Edition Bike Is Truly One of a Kind

The company is celebrating Alonso’s return to Formula 1 by designing a custom bike for the two-time world champion. The legendary Formula 1 pilot is one of the brand’s ambassadors, with a declared passion for bikes. Therefore, it’s no surprise that the Spanish company would create a custom version of one of Alonso’s favorite MMR bikes.Fernando Alonso is coming back to Formula 1 after a two-year break. He claimed two World Championship titles, as well as many other victories in races, including outside Formula 1, and most of them are part of the two-wheeler's design.The MMR Rakish SL Fernando Alonso special edition XC mountain bike comes in a striking blue color scheme, boasting all of Alonso’s big victories on the top tube. One of the lightest bikes in the mountain bike category, with a carbon frame that weighs only 2.1 lbs. (995 g), the Rakish SL is one of the brand’s most popular models.Some of the top features include an SRAM Eagle AXS XX1 drivetrain, a RockShox SID Ultimate Carbon fork, a Selle Italia SLS Boost Carbonio saddle and a Reverb AXS telescopic dropper. Prototype World Cup wheels complete the design of this “versatile, but adapted to World Cup requirements” performance bike.The only bad news is that the custom MMR Rakish SL Fernando Alonso is not available for the public. But, even if you can’t get your hands on this special edition, the standard Rakish SL is still a great choice, with almost the same specs, retailing for $6,667 (€5,560).The MMR Rakish SL is not the only custom bike that the Spanish brand has created in honor of the F1 pilot. Another well-known model in their range, the MMR Adrenaline SL road bike, can also be admired in the Alonso-inspired colors and graphics.