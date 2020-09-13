autoevolution
We keep seeing lots of e-bikes lately, and frankly we don’t see any signs of this craze slowing down. And it makes sense that it doesn’t. Bicycles have been offering us eco-friendly travel for centuries now, and recently, with the incorporation of electronics, their range and functionality seems to have become a staple of urban life.

Sdream Ur 500X Foldable e-bike Offers the Smoothest Ride Anywhere

13 Sep 2020, 11:11 UTC ·
by
Speaking of functionality, have you guys heard of the Sdream e-bike? Maybe you have, maybe you haven’t. No matter, it is an e-bike worth bringing to your attention.

Just to get some small details out of the way. It is foldable, as you can see, and smaller than your average street bike. This allows you to simply pack it up and hop on a train, taxi, or any other commuter transport you may use. If you ride to the office daily, it’s even small enough to fit in an elevator and can even be tucked away under your desk. A mechanism at the center of the frame allows you to unlock and fold the bike in half, on a hinge system similar to the Sinch.

So, what are working with here? For starters she’s made from a magnesium alloy frame. This is supposed to offer her a lightweight and durable frame that can handle a rider 220 pounds (100kg) thick. Unlike the Platzhirsch, wiring on this e-bike is exposed, but the frame design and aesthetics still bring a clean minimalist look to the bike. But wiring is only exposed at the front of the bike on the foldable stem, and a little at the rear, used in braking and gear changing components.

What we found absolutely genius on the model is that the battery pack is housed in the seat-post. Whoever thought of this design or copied it and applied it here, can be considered a genius. We’ll talk about what genius is another day. It’s that easy. You want to charge you battery? Take the seat with you. Even the on/off button is built into this component.

But, as small as it may seem, this 36V 7.8 Ah battery offers us a 50-mile (80km) range and speeds up to 20 mph (32kph) only on electrical energy. And all of this is offered with a charge time of four hours. This battery is set to power the huge 500W brushless motor at the rear. Coupled with a torque sensor made to detect how hard you’re pushing down on the pedals, it helps to manage energy efficiency and automatically.

If you do happen to run out of juice on your ride, a Shimano 7-speed gear system is available. For braking we find a Tektro hydraulic system.

Here, at the rear of the bike we will also find a patented suspension. The suspension, as you can see, is similar to classic swing-arm design that we find on motorcycles, but instead of a hydraulic piston to dampen vibrations and shock, the Ur uses a rubber anti-vibration system. It’s basically one giant rubber plug that absorbs 95% of vibrations and shaking and is three times as durable as a traditional suspension.

Funny enough, if you’ve visited our site before, you may have seen the forkless bike and how functions. Well, the front fork on the bike is built on a very similar principle. It’s called a Lefty fork and surprisingly, this design is supposed to be more durable and capable due to its asymmetrical design. But that’s what's been said.

Now, please not that this puppy isn’t out yet, so if you want to surprise your significant other with something like this for his or her birthday, because it is coming up after all, give a click here.

Editor's note:

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.
