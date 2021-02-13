It's Valentine's Day So Love Is in the Air. Unfortunately, It's Not Alone

Bespoke 1975 Honda CB200T Is Your Girlfriend’s Dream Ride, Wears Pink Paintwork

All things considered, Gene du Plessis managed to create a gorgeous one-off masterpiece the ladies will certainly dig! Right, Valentine’s Day is upon us and the sweet scent of romance is floating in the air. Given this particular occasion, the bespoke undertaking we’ll be looking at today is a little more special than your regular custom venture. To be exact, the bike you’re seeing here was built by a passionate moto artist out of sheer love for his wife, which sounds like one hell of a way to surprise your significant other, if you ask me!Sure, flowers are cool and all, but treating your lady to a flawlessly modified 1975 Honda CB200T is an entirely different story. The donor for this fascinating feat is put in motion by a humble, yet competent four-stroke boxer-twin powerplant that houses a displacement of 196cc. At about 9,000 revs, the air-cooled fiend is capable of feeding as much as 17 hp to a five-speed transmission.Ultimately, the gearbox is tasked with handing this oomph over to the rear wheel by means of a chain final drive. This whole shebang allows Honda’s CB200T to reach a respectable top speed of 77 mph (124 kph). One thing’s for sure; this bad boy was a force to be reckoned with among entry-level two-wheelers during the ‘70s.The author of this adorable CB200T-based exploit goes by the name of Gene du Plessis, and we’ll bet his missus was in awe when being introduced to her new ride! As to the customization process, things kicked off with a thorough clean-up applied to the bike’s frame, followed by a fresh coat of gloss black paintwork. Next, du Plessis went about erasing any signs of aging by scrubbing the engine covers to restore their former glory.When this step was concluded, the original gas tank has been enveloped in a cute paint scheme that blends pink and white, along with black pinstripes to add some visual depth. The same mixture of colors can be found on that neatly upholstered two-seater saddle. Up front, we notice a vintage cafe racer-style fairing hugging the fork legs, as well as an aftermarket handlebar wearing a pair of heart-shaped mirrors and Biltwell grips.CB200T’s fuel tank is now adorned by a new filler cap, while its hoops have been wrapped up in high-performance Avon rubber on both ends. In terms of performance, the engine was comprehensively refurbished, receiving a selection of top-grade items that’ll have it behave like a wonder. Finally, the weary standard shocks were removed to make way for Hagon alternatives.All things considered, Gene du Plessis managed to create a gorgeous one-off masterpiece the ladies will certainly dig!