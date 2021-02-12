Reworked Honda CBX550F’s Vintage Styling Isn’t Your Regular Custom Affair

German Engineering Strikes With the Stadtfuchs Steel Bike, Worth Every Penny

After almost four decades of faithful service, this weary CBX got what it deserved – a flawless makeover. 7 photos



A 1983 variant from the Japanese manufacturer’s lineup is powered by an air-cooled DOHC inline-four engine, with four valves per cylinder and a respectable displacement of 572cc. At 10,000 revs, the four-stroke powerplant is fully capable of producing up to 60 wild ponies, while a solid torque output of no less than 36 pound-feet (49 Nm) will be summoned at approximately 8,000 rpm.



The mill’s feral oomph is handed over to a chain final drive by means of a six-speed transmission. Ultimately, this state of affairs enables Honda’s fiend to reach a healthy top speed of 119 mph (191 kph). All things considered, it goes without saying this bad boy was far ahead of its time!



Given its tasty characteristics, it’s no wonder workshops will be truly delighted when given the opportunity to work their custom wizardry on one such entity. The venture we’ll be looking at today hails from a revered Italian enterprise named



For starters, they treated the bike’s front end to a classy half-fairing resembling that of a classic Ducati 900SS. As soon as this item was fitted onto their bespoke CBX, Italy’s moto artists went about installing a custom tail section and one handsome leather saddle, while the side panels were tweaked to match the machine’s new proportions.



Additionally, rear lighting duties are now handled by top-shelf LED units, joined by a pair of M-blaze turn signals from Motogadget on the opposite end. Although the stock four-into-two exhaust system has been retained, the mufflers were discarded to make way for megaphone-style aftermarket alternatives.



