Cadillac Escalade "Escavan" Minivan Has Forward Control Design and Manly Looks

While Teslas and German SUVs have eaten into its market share, the Cadillac Escalade is still a big part of American car culture. It's the obtainable luxury vehicle that says "I put in the hours and I've made it this far," but maybe there's room to grow and adapt to new market trends.
If we were to judge Cadillac's business based purely on Super Bowl commercials, the Lyriq is the next big thing. Teased during this year's big game, it's an all-electric crossover that you can drive even if you've got scissors for hands. However, when it finally reaches production in 2022 or 2023, this model might also create trouble for the Escalade.
A boxy, truck-like body powered by a V8 engine doesn't strike people as luxurious anymore. Even though they made updates, Escalade sales slipped pretty hard last year. And while minivans seem like the last segment to make a profit right now, perception might change with time.
We see a lot of Chrysler Pacifica vans on the road, and Toyota also seems to believe in this segment. In addition, the gigantic Chinese car market loves a good luxury van. We've heard that a Lexus model called the LM 300h costs as much as $200,000 over there. That's only in the case of a top-spec model with limo seating, but it's still something Cadillac could take advantage of, especially when it could borrow underpinnings from another General Motors model, the Buick GL8.
Having trouble picturing a Cadillac van? We did too until this rendering by wb.artist20 arrived last week, and we have to say his vision is spectacular. It's hot the semi-flat body from the Escalade, but with a really short, angled nose, which is why we described it as a Forward Control vehicle in the title. If anything, the grille and the headlights look even bigger here.
The reason we also called it "manly" is because one guy in the Instagram comments said it's not manly to drive a minivan. What? Taking care of your family, making sure they have lots of room for their stuff, and driving something that's safe and efficient - sounds pretty manly to me.
