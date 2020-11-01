The Lexus RC "Emotional Ash" Is All About Looking the Part

First shown at the 2013 Tokyo Motor Show for the 2014 model year, the RC serves as the Lexus equivalent to the BMW 4 Series. Even though the Japanese automaker has discontinued this model in Europe and the UK over sluggish sales, the Radical Coupe soldiers on in Japan with a little more spice for the 2021 model year.
“Emotional Ash” is how Lexus refers to the latest in a long line of special editions for the RC, and although emotional may be a bit of a stretch in this context, the latter term certainly stands true. The interior is full of dark wood ornaments designed to give the dashboard, door panels, and steering wheel the visual punch they deserve.
Lexus made a case for a high-intensity coating that makes the wood grain really pop out depending on the angle and light. Those who couldn’t care less about this special treatment are kindly reminded that they’re driving the RC Emotional Ash by the start-up animation of the rev counter, which is gimmicky but a nice touch too.
Genuine leather and contrasting silver stitching are also featured for the bolstered seats, F Sport versions level up to an 8.0-inch TFT LCD meter as well as paddle shifters, and every Emotional Ash model available is offered with Trinocular headlights as standard. The RC 300 F Sport, RC 300h, and RC 350 can all be had in this spec, and the easiest way to tell them apart from other Radical Coupes is the wheel design.
In addition to the 19-inch rollers, Lexus has also applied a high-gloss black finish to the exhaust tips and mirrors caps while Jet Black adorns the spindle grille. Available in Sonic Chrome and White Nova Glass Flake body colors, this special edition isn't exactly cheap. The Emotional Ash will set you back anything from 6,469,000 to 7,477,000 yen including consumption tax, which means that you’re looking at a price range between $62k and $72k.
